High school football goes on despite governor’s extended mask mandate

DECATUR, Ala. — The Governor’s decision to extend a statewide mask mandate did not deter large numbers of fans from across the region from attending high school football games on Thursday.



“We should not be deceived that being vigilant against COVID-19 during the day ends when the football game begins,” said Governor Kay Ivey during a Thursday morning press conference.



Area high schools were tasked making sure that fans followed the mandate and socially distanced properly.

At a game between Austin High School and Decatur High School, tape was placed on the bleachers to help encourage people to spread out. Families and households were allowed to sit in groups. Austin High School also limited the capacity at its stadium during a rivalry game that normally would have been sold out.

