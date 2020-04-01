Here’s why Alabamians haven’t heard about recovery statistics from COVID-19

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease continue to rise in Alabama and across the nation, many wonder what is happening with people who contracted the disease and have recovered.

The answer from one state health official is numbers on recovery are just now starting to come in.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the numbers are coming in now for people who have just completed the 14-day quarantine.

“We are reviewing the data as we have just begun to have persons complete 14 day quarantine,” Landers said in an email Wednesday. “We expect to report recovery data once we have more information.”

A timeline on when that data might be released was not given.

As of Wednesday morning there were more than 1,000 reported cases in Alabama and 17 recorded deaths.