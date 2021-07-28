Here’s how each Alabama county is doing in the fight against COVID-19

Since the first case of COVID-19 arrived in Alabama in March of last year, more than 11,000 Alabamians have died from the virus. The state has struggled to get its residents to get vaccinated. According to CDC data, Alabama ranks last in the country for vaccinations per capita.

Nearly 30% of COVID-19 cases in Alabama have been in Jefferson, Madison, and Mobile counties.

The counties with the highest vaccination rates are Lowndes, Bullock, Jefferson, Shelby and Madison. Lowndes County has administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 51% of its population - the only county in the state to surpass more than 50%. Russell County is the least vaccinated in the state. Only 21.8% of residents there have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

The first death from COVID-19 in Alabama came on March 25th, 2020. A person from Jackson County died in a facility outside of the state after testing positive for the virus. As of July 28th, 2021, 11,492 Alabamians have died from COVID-19. Jefferson, Mobile, Montgomery, Madison, and Tuscaloosa counties have seen the highest numbers of deaths from the virus. Choctaw County has seen the least.

At the peak of the pandemic in January, more than 3,000 people were in Alabama hospitals battling the virus. As vaccines became more readily available, that number dropped to a near pandemic low of 166 patients on June 20th. Since then, the number has increase, with a steep rise happening following the July 4th holiday. As of July 27th, 1,083 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19 in Alabama. Alabama does not report hospitalizations by county.

As of Tuesday, Huntsville Hospital System reported they were caring for 113 COVID-19 patients across their eight hospitals.