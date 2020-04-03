Henry Ford Health System starting first drug trial for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As early as next week, the first major drug trial for coronavirus could start in Detroit.

During the process, 3,000 volunteers will get once-a-week doses for eight weeks.

Henry Ford Health System is administering the double-blind study to see whether an anti-malarial drug could prevent people from getting the virus. Some patients will get the drug and others will get placebos. Both groups will be checked once a week for symptoms.

Detriot Mayor Mike Duggan said the double-blind study is the only way to see if the drug works.

"If you gave our healthcare workers and our first responders hydroxychloroquine doses early on, could it prevent the disease? Or if they do get the disease, could it be milder symptoms? There's only one way to do that scientifically, and that's with a blind study."

Right now, there are no therapies to prevent or treat COVID-19, but this drug has been given to patients around the world and come back with mixed results.