HEMSI receives much needed medical supplies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - HEMSI received some much needed help with a shipment of medical supplies.

WHNT News 19 was there Thursday when the supplies arrived. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says while they do have lots of supplies, this shipment does give them some relief in the middle of the global pandemic.

"So we do keep a large cache of personal protective equipment in reserve if you will. Uh, but since we've been going through this, uh, you know, the coronavirus, we have really utilized a lot of it. Our personal protective equipment is starting to get low. And it's been very, kinda stressful for our leadership at HEMSI, uh, to be worried about that. So our good news was, one of our first shipments should be coming in today. So that kinda like 'Whoo!', ya know, ha ha ha! Now we feel a little bit more comfortable."

And starting Friday, Huntsville Hospital will have a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19. It will be at John Hunt Park and will run from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

To be clear, it's "only" for people who have already been evaluated and have a physician's order for COVID-19 testing. If you don't bring a doctor's note, you won't be tested.