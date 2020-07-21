Helen Keller Hospital updates visitor policy due to COVID-19 concerns

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield has adjusted its visitor and caregiver policy with patients, their families, and staff in mind.

As of now Colbert County has more than 750 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The hospital released a statement that reads in part, “We understand that the current environment has created unexpected challenges for you and for us.”

Some of those challenges include changes to the hospital’s caregiver policy. For non-COVID-19 patients, only one caregiver is allowed, and they must remain with that patient for the duration of the visit. If that caregiver leaves, they won’t be allowed to re-enter the hospital.

Caregivers should bring appropriate clothing, toiletries, and other items upon arrival and they are not allowed to swap out with a different visitor.

Emergency department and overnight patients may also have one visitor who must remain with the patient in the room at all times, with the exception of visits to the hospital cafeteria.

Any patient who is COVID-19 positive or is presumed to be positive won’t be allowed any visitors. However, there is an exception for end-of life-care. Those patients may have one to two visitors, but they must have thorough education on risk and personal protective equipment.

The hospital says waiting rooms are also closed during this time.