Helen Keller Hospital receives first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Before the sun rose Thursday morning, staffers at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield were prepping to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers and physicians.

The shipment arrived just after 5:30 a.m. on the hospital’s mobile health unit. Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said it’s a big day.

“We anticipate 10 minutes per employee in which they register, and work with our staff to cover all the screening aspects of the vaccine, and then have the administration of the vaccine, then wait approximately 15 minutes afterwards to ensure there are no reactions, and then be about their way,” Buchanan said.

Lynn Ridgeway works in pulmonary medicine. He was one of two employees to receive the first vaccinations. Knowing some people feel the vaccine was rushed, he had a word of encouragement for those who are reluctant.

“This shot was completely painless; I don’t feel anything now,” Ridgeway said. “The safety profile is excellent and I just want to encourage people to feel comfortable getting it so I’m willing to get in line.”

Buchanan said the vaccine is optional for employees but highly encouraged as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

“Throughout our community we have had our highest average of COVID in-patients this week with 40-plus,” Buchanan said. “We have our highest infection rate throughout our community at 880-plus per week. So, although today is a big step forward in helping vaccinate our staff and then our community later, we still have to do the safe things that we know will protect our entire community.”

Buchanan said those things include social distancing and wearing face coverings. He said it’s important to not let COVID fatigue keep people from being vigilant.