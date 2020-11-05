Health professionals monitor Election’s impact on COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With the nation’s eyes now trained on the tallying of the final ballots, many health experts have turned their eyes to an entirely different set of data. Health experts are monitoring the next two weeks to see what, if any impact, Tuesday’s record election turnout could have on the spread of COVID-19.



“We’ll certainly have to look at the period of time extending past this event to see if it has any impact,” said Madison County Health Officer, Karen Landers.



Landers, however, said that she is confident that the vast majority of polling places had the right safety measures in place on Election Day to stem the spread of the virus.



“A great deal of care was taken at the polling places to develop procedures to reduce any potential crowding or any potential where people would not have the opportunity to socially distance,” said Landers.



News 19 observed most voting locations across Northern Alabama demonstrating proper safety precautions. However, some were simply overwhelmed by the large turnout, including long lines, some indoors with limited social distancing.



Suzanne Judd, an infectious disease expert at UAB, noted that so far, the data they’ve collected on early voting has not shown an uptick in coronavirus causes.



“That’s a positive indicator that at least we’re doing things the right way in terms of the lines for voting. That there have not been any specific cases linked to lines of early voting yet.”



Meanwhile Landers, despite her confidence in the precautions taken during Election Day at polling places, advised voters, and everyone for that matter to continue self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, and to seek out a medical professional for advice with any health concerns.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction