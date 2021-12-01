Health officials recommend getting COVID-19 vaccine and booster as they learn more about Omicron variant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As medical researchers work to learn more about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Alabama health officials are reminding residents of the importance of doing the basics when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus.

This includes getting vaccinated or getting a booster if eligible. Booster shots are being administered through the Huntsville Hospital vaccine clinic.

Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty has three recommendations for people as the world learns more about the omicron variant.

“One, is wear your mask,” said Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President.

The second recommendation is get vaccinated. The third piece of advice he has is to get a booster if eligible.

Those are the same suggestions being given by local infectious disease doctors.

“Masking, distancing, hand hygiene and vaccination,” said Dr. Ali Hassoun, Huntsville Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist.

A message also being echoed by the President of the United States.

“Most Americans are fully vaccinated but not yet boosted. If you’re 18 years or older and got fully vaccinated before June 1st, go get your booster shot today,” said President Joe Biden during a speech on November 29.

Doughty says people don’t have to look far in Huntsville to find a location to get a shot.

“Any of the big box retail stores, our John Hunt Clinic, you can get the vaccine. If you haven’t got the booster, get that as well,” Doughty explained.

The John Hunt Clinic is open Monday through Thursday. The clinic began offering boosters after the Pfizer dose was approved by the FDA.

“If you look at just boosters we’re doing about 800 per week so about 200 a day,” Doughty said.

And when it comes to supply, Doughty says he doesn’t foresee any issues with vaccines at this point.

“The state has been very good about securing allocations from the federal cache so there have been no issues receiving vaccines for children and or adults,” he said.

Health leaders say the new variant has created even more uncertainty, so if people are eligible for a shot, they say don’t wait to schedule that appointment.

As stated above, there are many places people can get a COVID-19 vaccine including Huntsville Hospital, Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and Publix.