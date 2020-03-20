Health experts indicate that you can’t get COVID-19 through the mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A lot of people depend on the US Postal Service (USPS) for their medications or other personal business. COVID-19 has people wondering if they can catch the virus picking up their mail.

Experts say that is not the case.

The United States Postal Service posted the following on its website:

"The CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail."

The postal service is actively speaking with mail carriers about protecting themselves and the public.

So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has only caused minor disruptions in the US. Workers are practicing social distancing too, even when they are greeted by residents.

Thomas Cupp has been working with the USPS for 37 years. He said he loves his job but understands how important it is to follow health guidelines

"It's the first time that I ever worried about having to stay at home," said Cupp. "But I'm at that age level you know that I'm supposed to work. If I was young like you I'd be young and strong."

On an international level, there has been a temporary suspension on Priority Mail Express International going out to China -- which has been effected since February due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into areas like Hong Kong.

Customers may see delays in mail being shipped to and from China, as well as mail deliveries to and from European countries where there is restricted airline travel.