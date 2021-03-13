Hazel Green Pharmacy given national recognition for their COVID-19 response

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Hazel Green Pharmacy was one of the first pharmacies in North Alabama to administer COVID-19 vaccines. They’ve been doing them for a few months. Now, the small independent business is getting recognized over 16,000 other independent pharmacies.

Pharmacy Development Services recently named Hazel Green the winner of the Legacy Challenge. The local pharmacy was selected for “its ability to adapt amidst a pandemic while also providing new healthcare solutions and services.”

You might be wondering why Hazel Green Pharmacy was administering vaccines over other small pharmacies. The management team says they wasted no time getting everything in order while crafting their clinic plans.

“We were very proactive in getting the vaccine onboarding process taken care of,” said Jeremy Cates, a certified pharmacy technician.

Another element of the recent award stemmed from the proactivity of the pharmacy in helping treat COVID-19 symptoms as well as helping people build up their immune systems.

“We’ve focused on professional supplements that could help relieve symptoms and be preventative. New studies were out at the time that helped us really push this and help patients understand there may be an alternative,” said Cates.

While some pharmacies big and small are now getting their hands on COVID-19 vaccines, by now Hazel Green has been at this for a few months. They were initially getting 200 doses a shipment. Some of those doses got delayed or never arrived during a recent string of winter storms. However, since then the pharmacy has seen their allocation jump from 200 to 400.

“They (ADPH) have now notified us that we will be getting a recurrent order every single month which is good because we will have an exact idea of how many patients we can administer vaccine to. It’s no longer a guessing game,” said Cates.

Hazel Green Pharmacy says it was preparing to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They even had approval from ADPH. However, that was rescinded to allow for supply to be given to more locations. Hazel Green Pharmacy will continue giving 2 dose vaccines.

Very early in the pandemic the federal government intended for CVS and Walgreens to play a major role in giving out vaccines. That hasn’t really happened on the scale it was initially pitched at. Hazel Green Pharmacy says this pandemic should indicate the value of independent pharmacies nationwide.

“I know for a fact that a majority of the chain pharmacies are still not readily equipped or have the staff or have the proper facilities to even house the vaccines,” said Cates.

Employees at Hazel Green Pharmacy are getting more than just a pat on the back with their recent national recognition. They won a paid, local retreat to be redeemed when the time is more appropriate.