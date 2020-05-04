Hartselle mayor requests Gov. Ivey consider allowing some close contact businesses to reopen under safer-at-home order

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison sent a letter to Governor Kay Ivey asking her to consider allowing certain businesses to reopen before the safer at home order is lifted.

In the letter, the mayor praised the governor’s decision making during the COVID-19 pandemic and requested she consider allowing areas with low case numbers to reopen close contact businesses like salons and restaurant dining rooms under strict distancing guidelines.

“Just the fact that several of them are 50 to 60 percent down in revenue,” Garrison said. “Also several of them have had to lay off several of their emplopyees and that’s really difficult.”

Garrison added many business owner are barely hanging on and waiting another weeks to reopen could result in a make or break situation.