Hartselle man delivers meals to those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

HARTSELLE, Ala. - There are many people who are being bright spots in our community.

In Hartselle, Wayne Jones started making soup, cornbread, and banana bread for those who are shut-in during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He does this good deed about once or twice a week in his community.

When we asked Jones why he gives back, he replied, "We are all in this together. One person, helping another. I just want to do my part."

Jones said when neighbors tell him they are looking forward to his cooking, it means a million dollars to him.

"He has supplied us with three meals now. The first time was a very big surprise because he went to the front door and I came out the side door. But this man is truly a, he's just a good samaritan, a good Christian person" said one of Jones' friends.

Jones said donations would help him deliver to more families in need. He delivers 40 to 50 meals a week. If you are in the Decatur or Hartselle area and in need of a meal, Jones said to contact him on Facebook.

