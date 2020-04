Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. - Friday night, there will be a Park and Pray service in the Shoals.

Helen Keller Hospital will host the event, which will take place at 6 p.m. at the Helen Keller's WellCare center.

To continue to practice social distancing, organizers ask that you park your car, stay in your vehicle and tune into The Fix 91.3 for a broadcast of worship music and prayer by leaders in the community.