Grocery store safety recommendations from Alabama Grocers Association

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – More than 1,500 grocery store workers have tested positive for the COVID-19 and dozens have died from the virus, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

The Alabama Grocers Association has new recommendations to make shopping safer. They recommend signs displayed on every aisle reminding customers to keep their distance.

The AGA is recommending busier stores to take that one step further.

“Many stores are doing one-way aisles to make sure that consumers are not close to one another and maintaining that six-foot distance,” said Ellie Taylor of the Alabama Grocers Association.

Although the panic shopping has calmed, they’re still asking customers only buy what they need.

The Alabama Grocers Association is also asking you have a designated shopper for your household. This way, fewer trips to the store take place, keeping you and store employees safer.