Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed to the public for at least two weeks

Landscape view of Great Smoky Mountains from overlook with yellow wildflowers in the foreground

(WHNT) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting on at noon on Tuesday, March 24, all park areas, except the Foothills Parkway and the Spur are closed. This closure includes all park campgrounds, visitor centers, picnic areas, and restrooms.

The park implemented these actions in a continuing effort to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The park says they will continue to make operational changes that help ensure the health and safety of their staff and visitors as conditions change in the nation and region.

The park says that while park trails, backcountry campsites, shelters, and roads remain open at this time, there are no services or restrooms inside the park. They ask you to practice ‘Leave No Trace’ principles to keep the outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

They hope to reopen April 6th.