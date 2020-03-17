Governor Kay Ivey says Alabama financial institutions are ready for COVID-19

Close up to US dollar bank notes as for business and financial background concept rich.

Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey said financial institutions across the state are ready for the pandemic.

The Alabama Banking Department has been working with regulated financial institutions all across the state to ensure they’re as prepared as possible for situations such as the COVID-19 threat.

“I am confident in the preparations and plans that our financial institutions have put in place. I also have significant confidence in the underlying health of our financial services industry to weather the economic storms that, while of limited duration, could arise from the impact of COVID-19. I am assured that our banking institutions have an ability to continue providing services including providing funds needed by their customers.” Governor Kay Ivey

Superintendent Mike Hill echoed the Governor.

” As to the overall health of our banks, strong aggregate earnings and capital have Alabama banks well positioned to respond to any adverse economic events or other contingencies. Along with maintaining strong financial performance, State-chartered banks are also prepared for issues arising from events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, cybersecurity threats, or as we currently face, a pandemic.” Alabama Superintendent of Banking Mike Hill

Under state law, financial institutions are required to have business continuity plans in place, and the institutions routinely update and rehearse plans, in addition to state and federal regulatory reviews.