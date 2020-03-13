Alabama Department of Public Health confirms first case of coronavirus in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed the state of Alabama has its first case of coronavirus.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the person was from Montgomery County and had traveled out of state to an area where there was community transmission ongoing.

The person felt ill upon returning to Alabama and has self-isolated.

Harris said the Department of Public Health is loosening criteria so any doctor who wants to test a patient will be able to do so. The system will be online later Friday morning.

Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement shortly before Friday’s press conference confirming the case and reminding citizens across the state to use common sense.

“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount. Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians. I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.” Governor Kay Ivey

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health had been working and preparing for the announcement.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health has worked hard to prepare and has anticipated receiving a report of the first case of COVID-19 in an Alabama resident. We continue to recommend that people be prudent and encourage them to use proper hygiene behaviors such as handwashing, not touching their faces with unwashed hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if they have fever. As a precaution, it is suggested that any gatherings of more than 500 people be postponed or canceled.” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris

The Alabama Department of Public Health will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m., and WHNT News 19 will carry it on-air, online, and on our news app.