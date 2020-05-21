Governor Ivey’s amended ‘Safer at Home’ order allows entertainment venues, athletic facilities to open

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced a revised safer at home order Thursday that allows more businesses to reopen.

Starting Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. entertainment venues, educational institutions, child daycare facilities, summer camps and sports activities will be able to reopen.

All facilities are subject to social distancing and must follow sanitation guidelines.

You can read the latest health order in its entirety.

Ivey’s amended safer at home order will remain in effect until July 3 at 5 p.m.

Here’a a quick look at some of the guidelines broken down by venue or activity:

Entertainment venues

Entertainment venues named in the order include bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums, performing centers, tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums), race tracks, commercial or public playgrounds, adult entertainment venues, casinos and bingo halls.

Social Distancing – employees shall not knowingly allow people from different households to congregate within 6 feet of each other. They must also take reasonable steps to prevent people from congregating in lobby areas, break rooms and other common areas

Maximum capacity – Indoor and enclosed venues must limit occupancy to 50 percent of the normal occupancy load.

Facial Coverings – Each employee shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers their nostrils and mouth at all times while in regular interaction with guests

Sanitation – The venue must take reasonable steps to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces

This section of the order says that “night clubs” now fall under the restaurant, bar, and brewery establishment orders – which says they can open on May 11, 2020.

Athletic Activities

For the purposes of this health order, athletic activities means “sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than six feet,” and “activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment.”

From May 22, 2020, at 5:00 P.M., until June 14, 2020, participation in team athletic activities is limited to practices that involve conditioning, skill drills, and similar activities, subject to the rules of this paragraph. Beginning June 15, 2020, participation in team athletic activities may proceed in any respect subject to the rules of this paragraph.

Social Distancing – Players, coaches, officials and spectators shouldn’t congregate within 6 feet of someone from another household except to the extent necessary for players coaches and officials to directly participate in the athletic activity. Players, coaches , officials and spectators should refrain from high fives, handshakes and other physical contact except to the extent necessary.

Facial Coverings – Players, coaches, officials and officials will wear a mask or other face covering except when a player or official is directly participating in the activity.

Sanitation – Players, coaches and officials will no share water coolers, drinking stations, water bottles, cups or other drinking devices. Orvanizers or athletic activities will take responsible steps to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces.

In addition to complying with the requirements of this paragraph, persons attending or participating in athletic activities are strongly encouraged to comply with any guidelines adopted by the relevant governing organization, if one exists for the athletic activity in question, to the extent those guidelines are consistent with the requirements of this paragraph.

In addition, organizers of athletic activities are strongly encouraged to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Adult and Youth Athletic Activities.”

Educational Institutions

Effective June 1, all schools, public and private – including elementary, secondary, postsecondary, technical, and specialty schools, and colleges and universities – shall comply with the following rules:

Social Distancing – Schools will take reasonable steps to maintain six feet of separation between people from different households.

Sanitation – They will take reasonable steps to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces

Facial Coverings – Employees will, to the greatest extent practicable, wear a mask or other facial covering at all times when in regular interaction within six feet of a person from a different household

In addition to complying with the requirements of this paragraph, educational institutions are strongly encouraged to adopt and implement additional measures to supplement these minimum rules. Guidance applicable to public K-12 schools is available at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/assets/adoe-school-sponsored-activities.pdf

Day Care Facilities

Child Day Care Facilities are allowed top open as long as they comply with the following.

Social Distancing – Employees should not allow parents or other guests to congregate within six feet of a person from another household.

Sanitation – Take responsible steps to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces

Facial Coverings – Employees should wear a mask or facial covering over their nostrils and mouth at all times while in regular interaction with students or guests.

In addition to following these guidelines, child day care facilities are strongly encouraged to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Child Day Care Facilities.”

Camps

These guidelines are spelled out for day and overnight youth summer camps

Social distancing – Employees shouldn’t allow campers or guests to congregate within six feet of someone from another household and campers aren’t allowed to participate in athletic activities that violate the order.

Sanitation – Camps will take reasonable steps to disinfect frequently used items and surfaces

Facial Coverings – Employees will, to the greatest extent possible, wear a mask or other facial covering when in regular iteration with campers and guests.

In addition to complying with the requirements of this paragraph, day and overnight youth summer camps are strongly encouraged to read and implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Day and Overnight Youth Summer Camps.”