Governor Ivey extends deadline for Alabama prison program proposals due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections announced today a two-week deadline extension for proposal submission in response to the ADOC’s request for a proposal to improve the state’s prison infrastructure.

The proposals will now be due by May 14.

The decision to extend the proposal submission deadline was made after talking with the participating developer teams about the restrictions they are having because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The developer teams are being hindered from preparing and finalizing their proposals for the three new men’s facilities.

“I am steadfastly committed to the strategic effort to build three new men’s correctional facilities – this ‘Alabama solution’ is a direct result of our dedication to implement actionable solutions that address long-standing challenges facing our prison system,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Given the unforeseen circumstances associated with COVID-19, it is in the best interest of the state of Alabama to grant this extension so that the developer teams have adequate time to perform required due diligence and to prepare thorough and thoughtful proposals.”

“The spread of COVID-19 has only further demonstrated the critical need for new correctional facilities in Alabama,” ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn said. “As we have stated before, overcrowded conditions within the Department’s dilapidated facilities create increasingly challenging circumstances to ensure inmate and staff health and safety. The developer teams expressed the need for an extension – due to work and travel restrictions implemented in the wake of this national health crisis – and we fully supported the extension. Improved prison infrastructure, increased staffing, and stronger rehabilitation programs will allow for transformational results.”

The ADOC plans to announce the successful developer team(s) in late 2020.