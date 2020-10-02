Governor Ivey continues to follow safety precautions in the wake of presidential COVID-19 diagnosis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – As President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, it has a lot of people questioning how often leaders, nationally and state, are tested.

Montgomery Bureau Chief Reshad Hudson reached out to the Governor’s Office to ask how is she staying safe as she meets with people and how often she is tested?

More specifically, when was the last time the Governor was tested?

The Governor’s Office said that “Governor Ivey practices exactly what she asks of the people of Alabama. She wears a mask, social distances, and practices good health precautions as much as possible. Out of an abundance of caution, she has previously been tested during a routine health screening and tested negative. She has not been directly exposed to anyone who tested positive. All of us take our temperatures upon entering the building and exercise smart health precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing.”