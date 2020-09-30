Governor extends Safer at Home order, eases restrictions on visitors at nursing homes, hospitals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has announced an extension to the Safer at Home health order for the state. That includes a directive to continue wearing face coverings.

There is one specified difference in the amended order. That change is specifically for hospitals and nursing homes. The order now says patients and and residents will now be allowed visits from one caregiver or visitor at a time. Ivey did clarify that there may be circumstances where a facility may still restrict this and may still not allow visitors. But there must be a specific reason for that limitation.

The order specifically says “Effective October 2, 2020, all hospitals and Nursing Homes/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living Facilities) shall ensure that each patient or resident may be accompanied by one care giver at a time (in the case of hospitals) or receive visits from one visitor at a time (in the case of nursing homes and long term care facilities), subject to reasonable restrictions imposted on the entrance of persons because of the COVID-19 County positivity rate, the facility’s COVID-19 status, a patient’s or resident’s COVID-19 status, caregiver/visitor symptoms, lack of adherence to proper infection control practices, or other relevant factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, consistent with the guidance from the federal government.”

Ivey said she felt it was important to extend the mask ordinance through the date of the General Election in November. She wanted to make sure the residents in the state of Alabama felt safe to go to the polls.

The order will remain in place until November 8th at 5:00 p.m.