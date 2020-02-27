Government, health officials give update on Madison County’s preparedness for COVID-19 virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Health officials from the state and Madison County joined government officials Thursday morning to brief the public on preparedness for cases of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Currently there are no cases in the state and no deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the United States. The number of confirmed U.S. cases as of Wednesday was at 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Alabama Department of Health assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers said medical professionals in the state are always training and modifying their plans to deal with potential outbreaks. The state also has a surveillance system in place to monitor and track communicable diseases, including COVID-19, she said.

On top of those systems, Landers said they are in contact with other medical professionals and the CDC in order to make sure they can respond in a way to protect citizens.

"The last thing I do at night is read about COVID," Landers said. "And the first thing I do in the morning is read about COVID."

COVID-19 is transmitted through the air by coughing or sneezing, Landers said.

"The droplets can only go about 6 feet," Landers said. "So with that being said, we have to remind that just a level of distancing can be a way to reduce the spread of this."

Other ways to help prevent the spread of the virus include washing hands or using hand sanitizer, covering the mouth when coughing and staying at home when ill, Landers said. She also recommended people follow the state's "Get 10" plan to prepare for a potential emergency.

Crestwood Hospital CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said they are always prepared for emergencies, but COVID-19 is coming at the height of flu season, which made preparing easier.

"The preparations for influenza are almost identical right now to the recommendations by the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health," Hudson said. "So we are at our usual state of heightened awareness and heightened preparedness for influenza and thus it was an easy transition to add additional safeguards for detection of the coronavirus."

Huntsville Hospital Vice President of Operations Tracy Doughty said they also focus on preparedness because of the large community of people in Huntsville who travel frequently for business.

"I can assure you, from the hospitals, and the first responders, from everybody's perspective, we're prepared if something happens here," Doughty said.

Landers said at the moment, officials are on high alert and have the plans in place in case a COVID-19 case is discovered in the state.

"The overall risk to the general public in the state of Alabama and in other states is low," Landers said. "So I think people should continue to do what they're doing."