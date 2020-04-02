Tennessee governor strengthens stay-at-home order, jobless claims soar

Breaking News
  • A resident is removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Monday, March 30, 2020, in Gallatin, Tenn. Multiple people tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility Friday. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a statewide “safer-at-home” order on Monday to help stem the state’s rapid spread of coronavirus, mandating the closure of all nonessential businesses while urging residents to remain at home whenever possible for the next two weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • A resident is removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Gallatin, Tenn. Multiple people tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility Friday. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a statewide “safer-at-home” order on Monday to help stem the state’s rapid spread of coronavirus, mandating the closure of all nonessential businesses while urging residents to remain at home whenever possible for the next two weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Methodist UT Hospital and other medical facilities are preparing for an increase in new coronavirus patients on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. Hospitals are seeking more supplies such as masks, ventilators and beds. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has strengthened a stay-at-home order after initially resisting a statewide mandate, despite pleas from the medical community for stronger action to defeat the coronavirus outbreak. The Republican governor said a recent uptick in “movement around the state” forced him to order individuals to avoid all non-essential travel until April 14. The first-term governor had only “strongly urged” people to stay at home previously. Lee received thousands of pleas from doctors and other medical professionals that a stronger order would help curb the virus’ spread. Meanwhile, the number of jobless Tennesseans continues to grow.

