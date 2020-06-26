Gov. Kay Ivey says dividing businesses into “essential” and “non-essential” was a mistake

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While speaking to the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey said that dividing businesses into “essential” and “non-essential” groups in her April stay at home order was, “a mistake.”

We asked the governor’s office for a comment, and received the following statement:

“Throughout these unprecedented times, Governor Ivey has had to make some tough decisions in order to protect both the health and well-being of all Alabamians. She says often that you cannot have a life without a livelihood, which is why her and Dr. Harris are working to lead our state through a safe reopening. Governor Ivey is a firm believer in the fact that all businesses are essential, and she will continue working hard to get Alabama back on her feet and regain the momentum we were experiencing just a few months ago.” Press Secretary Gina Maiola, Governor Kay Ivey’s office