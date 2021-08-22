Gov. Ivey urges Alabama football fans to get vaccinated

Governor Kay Ivey gathers with student leaders and mascots from state colleges and universities to promote College Colors Day at the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging college football fans to get vaccinated before heading to stadiums this fall.

Football season kicks off in a few weeks, raising concerns that crowded stadiums could help spread the coronavirus.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has also been an outspoken advocate for getting vaccinated and participated in a public service announcement over the summer encouraging Alabamians to get their shots.

When asked about those concerns this week, the Republican governor said the remedy is for more people to get vaccinated.

Alabama currently has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, how to schedule an appointment, and more, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s vaccine page.