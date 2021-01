Gov. Kay Ivey received a Covid-19 vaccine and held a press conference at Baptist Hospital Monday, December 21, 2020 in Montgomery, Ala. RN Donna Pugh administered the governor’s vaccine. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre received the vaccine and joined the governor during her brief media availability. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris plan to update the public on the state of COVID-19 in Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s current Safer At Home Order expires on Friday, January 22 at 5 p.m., unless it is otherwise modified or extended.

The news conference will take place at 11 a.m. at the Alabama State Capitol.

News 19 will live stream the news conference.