Gov. Ivey orders Pardons and Paroles board to resume hearings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a supplemental emergency proclamation Monday ordering the Board of Pardons and Paroles to resume parole hearings.

“The health, safety and well-being of all Alabamians is paramount during this evolving health pandemic,” Ivey said in a news release. “It is vitally important we keep Alabama’s criminal justice system functioning for the good of public safety.”

To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, hearings will resume in a way that reduces person-to-person interaction, according to the governor’s office, and any part of Alabama law that allows people to appear in person for a board meeting has been suspended.

The board also will take views through written or emailed statements, as well as by phone.

Hearings were put on hold last month because of the pandemic. Last week, state Rep. Chris England said it was time for hearings to resume.