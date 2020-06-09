Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency proclamation to curb COVID-19 in prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued another supplemental emergency proclamation Tuesday aimed at dealing with COVID-19 cases in state prisons.

Ivey’s proclamation ratifies a 30-day moratorium that was announced by the Alabama Department of Corrections on March 20.

The proclamation also directs ADOC to develop and implement intake procedures to help prevent the spread of the disease. And it requires county sheriffs to keep custody of state inmates until they can be transferred under those new procedures.

Counties would be reimbursed for the costs in housing and taking care of those inmates, under the proclamation.

This is Ivey’s 11th supplemental proclamation to her initial COVID-19 state of emergency declaration.