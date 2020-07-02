Gov. Ivey extends the State of Emergency through September

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The governor of Alabama extended the State of Emergency until September 9, 2020.

Governor Kay Ivey made the extension due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state public health emergency declared by Governor Ivey on March 13, 2020, was set to expire on July 11th. But today’s proclamation extends the state of emergency another 60 days through September.

Read the full proclamation here.

The original proclamation included provisions designed to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The governor’s office says it is impossible to predict how long the COVID-19 pandemic will require the existence of a state of emergency.