Gov. Ivey extends state of emergency, establishes civil lawsuit protections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is extending the state’s public health emergency another 60 days.

The extension is one of several changes implemented in supplemental emergency proclamations Ivey’s office disclosed Friday morning. the extension is separate from the state health orders issued by the Alabama Department of health and allows the governor “to take extraordinary steps to deal with an emergency situation,” according to the governor’s office.

Previously the extension has been used in the BP Gulf oil spill in 2010, and the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak, Ivey’s office said.

Ivey also issued a supplemental state of emergency order that protects health care and businesses from frivolous lawsuits “based on actions they took or failed to take as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The lawsuit protection is based on aspects of the Emergency Management Act that protect businesses trying to comply with state orders, Ivey’s office said. Egregious misconduct cases would be allowed to proceed.

Another aspect of the orders issued Friday allows probate judges to hire fewer poll workers and train them online in preparation for the July primary runoff election.

The orders also cut red tape to allow electric cooperatives to apply for emergency loans.