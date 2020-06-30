Gov. Ivey extends Alabama’s Safer-At-Home Order to July 31st

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – (WHNT) – Alabama’s “safer at home” order was set to expire Friday, but on Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state’s order until the end of July.

The amended Safer At Home Order is now set to expire on July 31, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. The current order, which took effect on May 22, was originally set to expire on July 3.

Amended Safer At Home Order

The order continues to limit social gatherings, requires employees of restaurants and other businesses to wear masks, and encourages masking for anyone who goes out in public.

Safer At Home Order extended

Alabama’s Safer at Home Orders –

During the press conference, Governor Ivey was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley, and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

The governor, state, and health officials encouraged Alabamians to continue wearing face coverings, wash your hands, and social distance in efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I hear every day, I’ll be glad when this is over. Well, that is up to you to make that happen,” said Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

Health officials say everyone — and especially vulnerable or immunocompromised individuals — are encouraged to exercise personal responsibility in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We know face coverings aren’t perfect and they don’t stop everything. But they do limit transmission,” said Dr. Scott Harris.

On Twitter, the governor said, “Personal responsibility means it is everyone’s responsibility. If we continue going in the wrong direction, and our hospitals are not able to handle the capacity of patients, then we’re going to reserve the right to come back in & reverse course.”

