(WHNT) – On Tuesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will hold a press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19 in the state. The conference will be held at 10:00 a.m.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley, and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon will join the governor.

You can watch the conference on WHNT News 19, WHNT.com, and on the WHNT News 19 Facebook page.