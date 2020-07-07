Gov. Ivey awards $18.27 million for COVD-19 testing at Alabama’s nursing homes

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Miami. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – On Tuesday, the governor of Alabama awarded $18.27 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to test for coronavirus at nursing home facilities across Alabama.

The award will also help to provide proactive surveillance of the virus for health care personnel and residents, according to Governor Ivey.

“During the pandemic, it is critical we take care of our seniors and most vulnerable residents,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Some of our largest outbreaks of COVID-19 were within nursing homes and we must do everything possible to contain the spread within their walls. Protecting these vital members of the community, as well as the dedicated staff who take care of them, is precisely the intent of the Coronavirus Relief Fund.”

Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to respond to and mitigate COVID-19.