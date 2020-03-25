GE plant in Decatur shut down after worker diagnosed with COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. – Work has temporarily shut down at GE Appliances in Decatur after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 disease, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The employee has been quarantined, and spokeswoman Julie Wood said in an email that anyone who worked in the employee's immediate proximity or is considered a close work contact has been asked to self-quarantine at home.

The plant is scheduled to restart production March 30, Wood said. In the meantime, the plant is being cleaned and sanitized.

"The health and safety of our employees is a priority," Wood said.

To reduce the possibility of more cases, Wood said there are both internal and external cleaning crews doing increased work. She said high-touch areas such as doorknobs, light switches and vending machines are being cleaned multiple times per shift.