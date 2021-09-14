Fund started to support Madison County ‘Healthcare Heroes’

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Some of Madison County’s top leaders have come together to recognize and extend appreciation, gratitude, and support to health care workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines every day.

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees launched today a new Healthcare Heroes Fund to help support those who support our community tirelessly as the pandemic continues to impact many aspects of our lives.

100-percent of the fund will be used to provide meals, morale boosters like gift cards, massages, or staycations, and emergency assistance funding for those personally affected by the virus through their jobs.

The fund hopes to raise $250,000 to go towards the cause of making our healthcare heroes feel appreciated.