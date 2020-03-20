Friends team up to give one Minnesota girl birthday parade she won’t forget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those of you with a birthday in March, you aren't forgotten!

And with the need to practice social distancing, parties really aren't an option.

But this here, these friends are pretty good ones, and threw 12 year old Emily Hendrickson a social distancing party, or better known as a parade.

A caravan of her friends drove past her house, honking and cheering, holding signs and pom-poms, wishing her a happy birthday.

"This is one way to show support even if we are quarantined in our houses," one neighbor said.

"It was very unbelievable because this doesn't usually happen," Hendrickson added.

But, it became even more unbelievable as paraders circled the block again and again. Now, they're making this a new normal - to cheer everyone on.