CHEROKEE, Ala. – FreightCar America is shutdown in Cherokee due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the company said railcar production will be suspended until Apr. 7.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the employee has been contacted and FreightCar America has initiated its Health and Safety Protocol.

Some employees may return to the facility sooner as the cleaning protocol completes.

The facility will still receive shipments during the cleaning.