Free COVID-19 testing coming to Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Free COVID-19 testing for people ages 19 and older will begin at the Marshall County Health Department, according to a news release from the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

According to the release, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said COVID-19 testing will begin on April 7 at the Marshall County Health Department, located at 150 Judy Smith Drive in Guntersville.

The testing will be available from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Thursday, April 16, 2020

The release said that in order to be tested, you must be symptomatic, with a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, plus at least one of the following:

Be age 65 or older

Be a healthcare worker

Have a condition that places the patient at higher risk Examples: Chronic Lung Disease, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Chronic Renal Disease, Immunocompromised, Neurologic/Neurodevelopmental/intellectual disability, Currently Pregnant, or other Chronic Disease



Call 256-582-3656 for an appointment. The release said a referral from a physician is recommended and asked that people remain in their car when they arrive at the clinic.