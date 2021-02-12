Free COVID-19 testing coming to Lawrence County Saturday

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

COURTLAND, Ala. – Several organizations are teaming up for a COVID-19 testing site in Lawrence County Saturday morning.

The North Alabama Area Health Education Council says they will be doing nasal swabs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the old Food Value store (12180 Jessie Jackson Street, Courtland).

Results are expected within 48 hours.

The AHEC is partnering up with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Civil Air Patrol, UAB, and Concerned Citizens of North Alabama to organize the test site.