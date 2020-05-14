Franklin County nursing home has 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A Franklin County nursing home and rehabilitation center says it has had 30 residents and 18 employees test positive for COVID-19.

Burns Nursing and Rehab says it was notified of the results May 5 and that all positive residents and staff members are receiving “appropriate medical care.”

The nursing home said it has notified county and state health officials of the results, and that all residents, families and staff members also have been informed of the test results.

Burns Nursing and Rehab says it began screening employees and restricting visitation March 10 in accordance with CDC guidelines, more than a month before receiving the positive test results.