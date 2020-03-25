Fox Army Health Center moves back interior pharmacy reopening date

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Fox Army Health Center said it would push the reopening date for its pharmacy back

The center had originally planned to reopen interior pharmacy operations on March 25, but said that morning it was being postponed until March 30.

When the interior pharmacy reopens on March 30, it will only be for new prescriptions, in an effort to promote social distancing, according to the Army. The drive-through capability for refills, which is currently available, only will continue for the foreseeable future, officials said.

The pharmacy closed after a civilian employee tested positive for COVID-19 disease.

The Arsenal also has made changes to hours at the Commissary and Exchange in order to accommodate elderly and high risk customers.

Leadership also made changes at the entrance gates, closing some and increasing capacity at others.