A large increase in COVID-19 cases has now put Alabama on one state’s quarantine travel list.

The Kansas Department of Public Health has now put Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, and Maryland on its required quarantine list.

People who have visited or live in those states must quarantine for 14 days once they’ve entered Kansas.

The order went into effect June 17 and will be reviewed July 1.

Alabama has seen close to a third of its nearly 28,000 COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.