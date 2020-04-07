Four Athens-Limestone Hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ala. – Officials at Athens-Limestone Hospital have confirmed four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the hospital declined to release information on which department the employees worked in, citing HIPPA and patient privacy.

Spokesperson Felicia Lambert said any employees with symptoms are monitored through the hospital’s employee health system and all employees are screened prior to entering the facility.

Lambert added the hospital is following CDC guidelines for quarantine procedures.

Share this story

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News