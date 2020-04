FORT PAYNE, Ala. – To thank those on the COVID-19 frontline, a Fort Payne cleaning company is offering its services to first responders free of charge.

PuroClean Restoration Services hopes to give first responders a sense of relief while they help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Services will be offered Monday through Friday at 7-8 a.m. EST and 4-5 p.m. EST. Their number is 256-273-4900.

The business recently cleaned patrol cars for the Fort Payne Police Department.