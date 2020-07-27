Football camps start Monday in Alabama, most coaches in favor of normal start despite pandemic

Last week, the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control made the decision to start high school sports on time next month despite remaining concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to our news partners at AL.com, most high school football coaches in the state believe that was the right call.

Houston Academy veteran coach Jamie Riggs, who has won 313 games in 33 years, says teams have done everything possible to abide by regulations and do what was asked of them to keep from spreading this virus.

He also says if everyone complied as much as the AHSAA teams, the situation in our state would be much better.

He believes students are better off involved in athletics than they will be on their own with nothing to do.

The poll results weren’t all positive. Some coaches did have legitimate concerns about returning to play and believe the season should be delayed as neighboring states Florida, Mississippi, and Georgia all have decided to do. At this point, 22 states in all have decided to push back the start of the season.

Alabama high school football teams have been allowed to condition since June 1.

They can officially open fall camp Monday with an acclimation week – helmets and shorts only. They can start practicing in pads on Aug. 5 with the first games scheduled for Aug. 20 and 21.

The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) also has said it plans to start on time.

As part of the best practices guidelines announced Thursday by the AHSAA, there will be more social distancing on the sidelines, as well as masks for officials, coaches, fans, and student-athletes when appropriate and more.