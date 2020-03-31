Food distribution resuming for Madison City Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison City Schools will resume providing food for those that may need it.

Tuesday night, volunteers will hand out food at Asbury church, but Madison City Schools has outlined their plan for distributing food to families impacted by covid-19 for the week.

If you need assistance, here are the locations you can find it this week.

Tuesday: Asbury Church (980 Hughes Road, Madison) from 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday: Trinity Baptist Church (1088 Hughes Road, Madison) and Triana Town Hall (640 6th Street, Madison) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday: Asbury Church from 5-7 p.m.

Friday: Heritage Church (29768 Huntsville Brownsferry Rd, Madison) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.