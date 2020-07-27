Florida officials say no COVID-19 outbreaks are happening at theme parks

County health officials in Florida say they are not seeing any COVID-19 outbreaks associated with the re-opening of theme parks.

Walt Disney World re-opened earlier in July, while Universal and SeaWorld reopened in June.

Orange County public health officials have been working with the parks to monitor any cases or outbreaks and they have not seen an uptick.

Health officials said there were some complaints about the use of face coverings at a few larger attractions that they are in the process of resolving.

