FLORENCE, Ala. - The Salvation Army Corps in Florence is hosting a food giveaway Friday.

They've partnered with senior living facilities in the area to deliver frozen chicken, leftovers and other household goods - like toilet paper.

They will also deliver meals to the local YMCA, which is currently taking care of children of first responders, and will also distribute meals in the community to help feed children who are not at the YMCA, which will be provided by Florence City Schools.