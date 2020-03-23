Florence needs census workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2020 census is still drawing closer amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Crews in Florence were spotted hanging banners along court street advertising the 2020 census.

Field workers are still needed. Florence Mayor Steve Holt says that Lauderdale County is short 470 part-time employees. With census day just around the corner, hired individuals are being offered $17/hour and they would be required to work 20 hours a week.

"We're still hiring, certainly, in Lauderdale County, in this area, we're still hiring solicitors-17 dollars per hour, 57 and a half cents per mile for mileage," said Holt. "It's a good 8-10 week job and I hope that we'll see a lot of people apply for it."